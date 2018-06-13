To the chagrin of former President George H. W. Bush, Americans love broccoli. In fact, according to a recent survey, the vegetable that looks like a little tree is their favorite even over corn.

Vegetable company Green Giant conducted a survey as a lead up to Sunday’s “National Eat Your Vegetables Day,” and found that broccoli is the favorite in 47 percent of the states across the country. Corn is the second most popular vegetable, chosen as the favorite in nine states.

Interestingly Idaho, which is famous for potatoes, was the only state in the country to choose peas as their favorite vegetable.

Onions, peppers, celery and spinach did not show up on any state’s list of favorites.

Now, eat your broccoli…

The post Too Bad Former President Bush 41, Americans Love Broccoli appeared first on 850 WFTL.