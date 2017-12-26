Topless woman tries to steal Jesus from Vatican nativity scene

A topless female protester was detained on Monday for trying to steal the baby Jesus from the Vatican’s Christmas display.

The woman tried to pull off the stunt as thousands of people were gathered in St. Peter’s Square to hear the Pope’s Christmas Day message. She was stopped by Vatican police before she could get the baby Jesus doll.

The lady is part of an international feminist group called Femen. The act was meant to protest the “Vatican’s infringement of the rights of women to their own bodies.”

Femen has targeted the Catholic Church for a long time. They made an attempt on stealing baby Jesus from the Vatican in 2014. Their message, “A child is not from a god, but from a woman! For a woman is God!”