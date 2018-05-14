Tornado Warning for Palm Beach County Cancelled

Tornado Warning for…North central Palm Beach County in southeastern Florida…has expired.

At 534 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located over The Acreage, or 8 miles north of Wellington,

moving north at 20 mph. Radar indicated rotation.

* Locations impacted included…Palm Beach Gardens, The Acreage, Loxahatchee Groves and Caloosa.

Deep tropical moisture will roll across Florida bringing heavy rounds of rain through the upcoming week.

Rainfall totals between now and next Friday could top 4-6″ in most areas.

Locally heavy rain on the same low-lying areas will lead to street and neighborhood flooding for some communities.

Rain chances are highest on Sunday (90%), Monday (80%) and stay above normal through next week.

The threat for severe storms is low, however scattered storms will produce lightning and gusty winds every once in a while.

