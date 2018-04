Tuesday morning, Alek Minassian, who is the suspect in the deadly Toronto van attack, was charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 13 counts of attempted murder at his first court appearance.

Monday afternoon, ten people were killed and 15 injured after a rented white Ryder van jumped a curb and plowed into pedestrians on Toronto’s busy Yonge Street.

