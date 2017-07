Total Eclipse of the Sun

The Great American Total Solar Eclipse takes place on Monday, August 21st and will darken skies all the way from Oregon to South Carolina, along a stretch of land about 70 miles wide. People who descend upon this “path of totality” for the big event are in for an unforgettable experience. ¬†NASA will be broadcasting live coverage on their YouTube channel and on their website.

Click here for the 2017 Total Eclipse Google interactive map.