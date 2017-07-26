Total Eclipse of the Sun

The Great American Total Solar Eclipse takes place on Monday, August 21st and will darken skies all the way from Oregon to South Carolina, along a stretch of land about 70 miles wide. People who descend upon this “path of totality” for the big event are in for an unforgettable experience. NASA will be broadcasting live coverage on their YouTube channel and on their website.

Are you making plans to head out of town for this once-in-a-lifetime astronomical event?

Click here for the 2017 Total Eclipse Google interactive map.