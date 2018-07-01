A tour boat explosion in the Bahamas has left one American tourist dead and nine other passengers injured.

Officials said the boat burst into flames on Saturday morning off the coast of Exuma, an island located 130 miles south of Nassau. It was carrying 12 passengers, including 10 Americans and two Bahamians.

The U.S. Coast Guard airlifted four injured Americans to a hospital in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Exumas and Ragged Island Official Chester Cooper said that two people, both Americans, were airlifted to Princess Margaret Hospital in Nassau and were listed in “extremely critical condition.”

His statement said, “This is a sad day for Exuma and a sad day for our American friends. We are saddened and our hearts our hurting, but we will get through this together. Your prayers, as always, are needed and appreciated.”

The post Tour Boat Explosion in Bahamas Leaves One American Dead, Several More Critical appeared first on 850 WFTL.