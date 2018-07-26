The toxic algae crisis on the Treasure Coast is causing Florida Sportsman magazine, headquartered in Stuart for the last 20 years, to temporarily shut its doors.

The owner publisher, Blair Wickstrom says his employees are getting sick from the toxic fumes which he says “smell like death.”

The hallways are now empty at the business.

Wickstrom is letting his employees work from home, declaring he’s putting their safety first in fear of algae’s impact.

Now, he wants something to be done or he says he’ll set up shop somewhere else.

The post Toxic Algae Forces Florida Sportman Magazine to Shut its Doors in Stuart appeared first on 850 WFTL.