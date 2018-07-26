Toxic Algae Forces Florida Sportman Magazine to Shut its Doors in Stuart
By 850 WFTL
|
Jul 26, 2018 @ 8:03 AM

The toxic algae crisis on the Treasure Coast is causing Florida Sportsman magazine, headquartered in Stuart for the last 20 years, to temporarily shut its doors.
The owner publisher, Blair Wickstrom says his employees are getting sick from the toxic fumes which he says “smell like death.”

The hallways are now empty at the business.
Wickstrom is letting his employees work from home, declaring he’s putting their safety first in fear of algae’s impact.
Now, he wants something to be done or he says he’ll set up shop somewhere else.

The post Toxic Algae Forces Florida Sportman Magazine to Shut its Doors in Stuart appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Florida State Lawmakers Accuse FDOT’s Revamped SunPass System of “Tollgate” Toxic Algae Forces Florida Sportsman Magazine to Shut its Doors in Stuart Putin’s Soccer Ball For Trump Did Have A Transmitter SWAT Team Raids Delray Home after Boy Shot in Family Feud Facebook Shares Fall as User Growth Slows PBC Elected Official to Resign After Calling a War Veteran and Trump Supporter a Traitor on Facebook
Comments