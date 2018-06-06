Toxic Blue-Green Algae Plaguing Waters on Treasure Coast
Toxic blue-green algae again plaguing the waters on the treasure coast and is already flowing from Lake Okeechobee, down the St. Lucie Canal, toward Martin County’s coastal communities.

Blame the recent heavy rains, which have sent the Lake’s level suddenly rising.

For the past five days, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has been releasing the algae-laden water from Lake Okeechobee trying to stabilize Lake Okeechobee’s water level.
The goal is to keep the level low enough to avoid putting excessive pressure on the endangered levee surrounding the lake.

Mark Perry, executive director of Florida Oceanographic Society in Stuart says the algae releases a toxin (both waterborne and airborne) that damaging to the liver.

The fear is the algae could stay around for awhile just like 2016

