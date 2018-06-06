Toxic Blue-Green Algae Plaguing Waters on Treasure Coast

Toxic blue-green algae again plaguing the waters on the treasure coast and is already flowing from Lake Okeechobee, down the St. Lucie Canal, toward Martin County’s coastal communities.

Blame the recent heavy rains, which have sent the Lake’s level suddenly rising.

For the past five days, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has been releasing the algae-laden water from Lake Okeechobee trying to stabilize Lake Okeechobee’s water level.

The goal is to keep the level low enough to avoid putting excessive pressure on the endangered levee surrounding the lake.

Mark Perry, executive director of Florida Oceanographic Society in Stuart says the algae releases a toxin (both waterborne and airborne) that damaging to the liver.

Possible toxic trouble was spotted along the Treasure Coast. CBS12 News viewer Troy Brown sent in video of what appears to be blue-green algae in Port Mayaca. Water releases from Lake Okeechobee are flowing into the St. Lucie River right now.

The fear is the algae could stay around for awhile just like 2016

