Toys ‘R’ Us to stay open during bankruptcy

You may have heard about Toys R Us filing for bankruptcy. What does that mean for the upcoming holiday shopping season? The company said the stores will stay open for business as usual.

The bankruptcy protection will help Toys R Us work with creditors on their estimated 5 billion dollar debt. Toys R Us has lost business to big box competitors like Walmart and Target as well as online retailers like Amazon.

When was the last time you were in a Toys R Us? Do you buy toys and games online more than at stores?