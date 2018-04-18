Trail Runs Cold For Suspected Killer Grandmother
By 850 WFTL
Apr 18, 2018 @ 12:03 PM

A nationwide search now for a woman known as “Losing Streak Lois’”  a gambling addict who is suspected of killing her husband in Minnesota, and another woman weeks later in Florida.

Police believe that 56-year old Lois Riess killed the female victim in Fort Myers in a likely bid to steal her identity.  Surveilance video shows Riess leaving a waterfront apartment with the belongings of 59 year old Pamela Hutchinson who, police say Riess killed to assume her identity.

Riess also stole the woman’s car, driving to Corpus Christi, Texas where the trail has gone cold.

US Marshals have updated this to a major case and they’re now offering a reward of $5000.

US Marshals assisting in the nationwide manhunt for Riess – police now want to find her before she runs out of resources and kills again.
Authorities fear that Riess may try to kill another woman who closely resembles her.

