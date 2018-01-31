Train Carrying Florida GOP Congress Members Hits Truck

An Amtrak train carrying Republican lawmakers to a GOP retreat in West Virginia has collided with a dump truck.

Representative Brian Mast is on the train with his two sons but reports that his family is OK.

Florida Congressman Carlos Curbelo was also onboard when the accident happened.

And Initial reports conform that most members of Congress are okay, but there are reports that one person is dead and another person is in critical condition.

The casualties were reportedly passengers riding in the back of the dump who were ejected.

Witnesses say the truck which may have been disabled and stuck on the tracks.

Some of the members of congress on board are doctors and were tending to the driver of the garbage truck.

#BREAKING Here’s a look at the Amtrak train carrying Rep. Brian Mast and other congressional leaders that hit a truck in Virginia. https://t.co/FPDMLXXPYc pic.twitter.com/mqGquiB7F1 — WPEC CBS12 News (@CBS12) January 31, 2018

A source on the train says that the collision happened just outside of Charlottesville, Virginia.

The source said laptops and other items went flying after lawmakers heard a loud boom.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders says President Trump has been made aware of the collision.

