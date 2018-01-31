Train Carrying GOP Congress Members Hits Truck

An Amtrak train carrying Republican lawmakers to a GOP retreat in West Virginia has collided with a dump truck.

Representative Brian Mast is on the train with his two sons but reports that his family is OK.

#BREAKING Rep. Brian Mast, his 2 sons and other congressional leaders involved in Amtrak train collision in Virginia. Mast says family OK. Latest at noon. https://t.co/FPDMLXXPYc pic.twitter.com/i4d4ITSeJu — WPEC CBS12 News (@CBS12) January 31, 2018

A source on the train says that the collision happened just outside of Charlottesville, Virginia.

The source said laptops and other items went flying after lawmakers heard a loud boom.

They believe one person is being transported to the hospital and the driver of the truck is okay.

