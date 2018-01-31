Train Carrying GOP Congress Members Hits Truck
By 850 WFTL
|
Jan 31, 2018 @ 12:03 PM

An Amtrak train carrying Republican lawmakers to a GOP retreat in West Virginia has collided with a dump truck.

Representative Brian Mast is on the train with his two sons but reports that his family is OK.

A source on the train says that the collision happened just outside of Charlottesville, Virginia.

The source said laptops and other items went flying after lawmakers heard a loud boom.

They believe one person is being transported to the hospital and the driver of the truck is okay.

The post Train Carrying GOP Congress Members Hits Truck appeared first on 850 WFTL.

Related Content

7-Year-Old Latest Victim of the Flu
Florida Museum Thieves Arrested 8 Years Later
Justice Department Drops Sen. Menendez Case
Report: Deputy FBI Director Steps Down
Trump SOTU: “Americans are Dreamers Too”
Miami Congresswoman Wilson to Boycott SOTU
Comments