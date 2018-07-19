Trapeze Stunt Goes Wrong on AGT
By Beth
|
Jul 19, 2018 @ 4:20 PM

A husband and wife trapeze team gave the America’s Got Talent audience, judges, and host quite a scare when a trapeze stunt went wrong.
Mary and Tyce of Duo Transcend were hanging from a flaming bar while the stage was on fire, when Mary all of a sudden fell to the floor.
AGT immediately went to commercial after the fall, but when they came back it was found out that Mary was ok and the duo had covered the stage with protective matting.
When the couple was asked if they would do the performance again Mel B spoke for them and said, “No, it’s fine!”
What talent do you share with your mate?

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Bruce Springsteen’s Broadway Show Coming to Netflix New Music From Sade On The Way Cher Has Recorded an Entire Album of ABBA Covers The new trailer for Bohemian Rhapsody is here Here’s Where to Get a Good Deal on National Hot Dog Day Diamonds Are My Best Friend! So I’m Gonna Start Diggin’!
Comments