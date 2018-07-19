Trapeze Stunt Goes Wrong on AGT

A husband and wife trapeze team gave the America’s Got Talent audience, judges, and host quite a scare when a trapeze stunt went wrong.

Mary and Tyce of Duo Transcend were hanging from a flaming bar while the stage was on fire, when Mary all of a sudden fell to the floor.

AGT immediately went to commercial after the fall, but when they came back it was found out that Mary was ok and the duo had covered the stage with protective matting.

When the couple was asked if they would do the performance again Mel B spoke for them and said, “No, it’s fine!”

What talent do you share with your mate?