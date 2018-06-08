Treasure Coast Algae Bloom Not Toxic, Yet

So far, experts say the algae in the water on the Treasure Coast is not toxic.

According to testing done by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection the toxicity level of the algae at Port Mayaca is considered to be very low right now, but this is just the beginning of the season for algae blooms.

Also, the type of algae detected is the same that bloomed during the algae crisis in 2016 which was very toxic. Experts warn of a rapid increase in this bloom over the next two to three weeks.

When the algae becomes toxic, if you’re exposed to it by drinking the water or breathing the air, it can cause liver damage.

The recent rains raising the water level of Lake Okeechobee are being blamed for the new algae bloom.

