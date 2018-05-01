Treasure Coast Hero Uses Jet Ski Spray to Extinguish Boat Fire

A Treasure Coast man is being hailed a hero for dousing flames on a fully engulfed boat with the rooster tail of water from his jet ski.

Bret Townsend jumped on a jet ski and headed toward a boat on fire near a sandbar in Tequesta on Sunday afternoon.

Townsend made sure all the passengers got off the boat safely and then he began to extinguish the flames with his jet ski spray.

Townsend drove the jet ski toward the boat, that was filled with fuel, as fast as possible, then turned at the last second to spray water onto the burning boat.

Townsend was warned to not get too close because the boat could explode. But Townsend was undeterred.

He sprayed the blaze for about 10 minutes from his jet ski before the fire went out.

Townsend is graduating from paramedic school in July and is hoping to land a job with Palm Beach Fire Rescue as a certified EMT.

