Trending With Tracy on CBS12 4/18/20

This morning Suzanne, Eric and I talked about the demise of something Kardashian!! Plus check out the vintage footage of Prince and The Revolution rehearsing!

RELATED CONTENT

Nicolas Cage Is Reportedly Quitting Acting in Three or Four Years

Joe Elliott from Def Leppard has his funeral playlist planned! Actually, so do I! Do you?

Would You Do This For A Stranger?

It’s National Garlic Day!

Alicia Keys Reveals Her Favorite Part About Being a Judge on The Voice

Guy Fieri Admits That Sometimes the Food Is Not, in Fact, “Off the Hook”