A Tribute To Mary Tyler Moore

Another celebrity has been taken from us. Mary Tyler Moore passed away yesterday at the age of 80. Her family says she died of cardiac arrest after a bout with pneumonia. She gets credit for playing the first modern career woman on TV, on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show”. And we all loved her as Laura Petrie on the Dick Van Dyke Show. She got a Best Actress Oscar nomination in 1980 for “Ordinary People”, but she lost to Sissy Spacek for her role in “Coal Miner’s Daughter”. Mary won 6 Emmy awards: 2-for “The Dick Van Dyke Show”, 3 for “The Mary Tyler Moore Show”, and another for the 1993 TV Movie “Stolen Babies”. Her last role was an episode of “Hot in Cleveland” in 2013, where she reunited with her “Mary Tyler Moore Show” co-stars Valerie Harper, Cloris Leachman, Georgia Engel, and Betty White. She’ll be missed by all.