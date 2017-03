Get ready Wawa fans! The chain has announced where the first 3-Palm Beach County stores will open.  On March 23,  Wawa will open two stores in Palm Springs and another in Riviera Beach. Here are the locations:

3950 South Congress Ave. in Palm Springs, ribbon cutting at 9 a.m.,

1771 South Congress Ave. in Palm Springs, ribbon cutting at 12:30 p.m.,

7289 Garden Road, Riviera Beach, with a ribbon cutting at 3 p.m.

Hoagie anyone?