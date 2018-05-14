Tropical Disturbance Spawns Tornado Warnings for South Florida

Tornado Warning for…North central Palm Beach County in southeastern Florida…has expired.

At 5:58 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located 9 miles west of North County Airport, or 11 miles southeast of Indiantown, moving northwest at 15 mph.

The warning expired at 6:30…but expect more warnings throughout the day.

Deep tropical moisture will roll across Florida bringing heavy rounds of rain through the upcoming week.

Rainfall totals between now and next Friday could top 4-6″ in most areas.

Locally heavy rain on the same low-lying areas will lead to street and neighborhood flooding for some communities.

Rain chances are highest on Sunday (90%), Monday (80%) and stay above normal through next week.

The threat for severe storms is low, however scattered storms will produce lightning and gusty winds every once in a while.

