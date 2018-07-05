The National Hurricane Center is reporting that Tropical Storm Beryl has formed in the Atlantic.

At 3:00 p.m. Beryl was said to have been located between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles with maximum sustained surface wind speeds between 39 miles per hour and 73 miles per hour.

The storm is expected to move in a North West motion through Monday but will deteriorate before it approaches the Lesser Antilles near Puerto Rico. Though deterioration is expected, experts say the storm could bring heavy wind and rain to portions of the Leeward Islands.

At this point, it is not clear if the tropical storm will have an effect on Florida.

For the latest storm and weather conditions, keep it here with 850 WFTL.

The post Tropical Storm Beryl Forms in the Atlantic appeared first on 850 WFTL.