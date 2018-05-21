Tropical System Advisory issued

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of clouds in the northwest Caribbean that extends across Cuba and Florida.

Environmental conditions remain unfavorable for the next couple of days, but by the end of the week we could see some more organization of these clouds and showers, as they move into the Gulf of Mexico.

Regardless of development, we will continue to see rain across south Florida this week and into the weekend. Another 6 inches of rain is possible between now and Saturday evening.

More at CBS12