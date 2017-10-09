Trouble For The Dolphins

WOW! A video of what appears to be Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorting a white substance has surfaced. The video was originally posted on Facebook by Kijuana Nige, a model who lives in Las Vegas. The Dolphins said in a statement the franchise is aware of the video but has no comment. ESPN says the video is “is just as new/stunning” to head coach Adam Gase and the team as everyone else. In the video, the man — whom multiple sources told ESPN was Foerster — says, “Hey, baby, miss you, thinking about you. How about me going into a meeting and doing this before I go?” before he snorts the first line of white powder with a rolled up $20 bill. Foerster.