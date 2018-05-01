True or False…..John Belushi Came Back As A Ghost, And Helped Come Up With Slimer from Ghostbusters.

Ohhhhhhhhhh it’s true everybody!

Steve Johnson, the special effects artist who designed the ghost, says got some help from beyond the grave! Then again, it could have been the drugs.

The higher ups told Steve they wanted Slimer to look like John Belushi, who was originally supposed to play Venkman. **He died of a drug overdose before production started, and Bill Murray got the gig.**

Steve stayed up all night . . . did a lot of cocaine . . . and finished Slimer, with the help of John’s actual ghost.

Steve says, quote, “I was three grams into the night and in a cocaine-induced delusional paranoia and I literally thought that John Belushi’s ghost came to me to help me out.”

He claims John’s ghost encouraged him, and even MODELED for him. When they were finished, Steve says John’s ghost looked at the cocaine and told him, quote, “Watch that [stuff] Steve, it’ll kill you.”