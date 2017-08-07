True Sportsmanship

What an incredible story. A 23-year-old guy named Jesse Orach was about to win a 10K race in Portland, Maine on Saturday. He also won the same race last year. But he started suffering from HEAT STROKE this time. And right before the finish line, he collapsed. So the guy in second place easily could have passed him and won. But instead, he picked Jesse up . . . ran the last few feet with him . . . and PUSHED him across the line so he finished first. The second place guy’s name is Robert Gomez, and he’s 34. He’s never won the race before. He took third in 2010, and finished second this time. He said afterward that Jesse ran the better race and deserved to win. And when he saw him on the ground, he just knew he had to help.