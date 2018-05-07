Trump Accuses John Kerry of “Shadow Diplomacy” and Meddling in Iran Deal

President Trump is accusing former Secretary of State John Kerry during the Obama Administration of meddling in the Iran deal that is now in Trump’s cross-hairs.

Kerry has reportedly been working behind the scenes and negotiating in secret to salvage the Iran nuclear accord.

Trump tweeted this morning that the U.S. “does not need John Kerry’s possibly illegal shadow diplomacy.”

The United States does not need John Kerry’s possibly illegal Shadow Diplomacy on the very badly negotiated Iran Deal. He was the one that created this MESS in the first place! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 7, 2018

The Boston Globe reported Friday that Kerry twice met with Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif in recent months to strategize on a way to save the deal, as part of what the Globe described as “an aggressive yet stealthy” mission to put pressure on the Trump administration to keep the deal in some form.

Trump faces a May 12 deadline to review the deal, and Kerry has been ramping up his meetings ahead of that deadline.

Kerry reportedly met with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier — who was foreign minister of Germany when the deal was negotiated.

He has also met with French President Emmanuel Macron twice and spoken by phone with European Union foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini, according to reporting.

Trump said the deal was “very badly negotiated” by Kerry.

He also argued that the Iran accord created a big mess.

Trump may pull the U.S. out of the deal by May 12th.

