Trump Administration Halts Some Insurance Payments Under Obamacare Program

The Trump Administration announced over the weekend that it is temporarily suspending payments to insurers under the Affordable Care Act’s (also known as Obamacare) risk adjustment program, creating concern for the insurance markets.

The move would freeze payments to insurance companies with sicker customers.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said the administration is taking the action because of a conflicting court ruling in lawsuits from smaller insurers who claim they are not being treated fairly.

The “risk adjustment” program redistributes payments from companies with healthier customers to those with customers who are more ill. The payments for 2017 total about $10.4 billion, with no taxpayer subsidies being involved.

The program is intended to serve as an incentive for companies to “cherry pick” customers they deem as being healthier.

The Blue Cross Blue Shield Association said it was “extremely disappointed” by the administration’s decision. According to association president Scott Serota, the move “will significantly increase 2019 premiums for millions of individuals and small business owners and could result in far fewer health plan choices. It will undermine Americans’ access to affordable coverage, particularly those who need medical care the most.” He added that the payments are required by law.

The administration cited conflicting court rulings in New Mexico and Massachusetts for its action on the program.

According to Medicare and Medicaid Administrator Seema Verma in speaking about the New Mexico case, Trump’s administration “has asked the court to reconsider its ruling, and hopes for a prompt resolution that allows (the government) to prevent more adverse impacts on Americans who receive their insurance in the individual and small group markets.”

More than 10 million people purchase individual health insurance plans through the HealthCare.gov and state insurance marketplaces. The vast majority of them receive taxpayer subsidies and would be protected from premium increases in 2019, while middle-class customers would likely experience price increases.

The post Trump Administration Halts Some Insurance Payments Under Obamacare Program appeared first on 850 WFTL.