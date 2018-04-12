Trump Administration is Considering Drug Testing for Food Stamp Recipients
By 850 WFTL
|
Apr 12, 2018 @ 1:03 AM

President Donald Trump is reviewing a plan that would allow states to require certain food stamp recipients to undergo drug testing. The drug testing proposal is another step in the Trump administration’s push for states to have more flexibility in how they implement federal programs that serve those who are unemployed and/or uninsured.

For months, conservative policymakers have been wanting to limit access to the Supplemental Nutrition Access Program (SNAP). SNAP is a $70-billion program which provides food assistance to over 40 million Americans. Some advocates say taxpayers shouldn’t be paying the bill, for recipients to fill their bodies with drugs.

 

 

 

The post Trump Administration is Considering Drug Testing for Food Stamp Recipients appeared first on 850 WFTL.

RELATED CONTENT

Two Men Suspected in Lake Park Robberies Two Sexual Predators living in Palm Beach County Dick’s Sporting Goods will not sell guns at the WPB Gardens Mall store Four men charged in attack on Miami Beach gay couple Watch: alleged #MSD shooter Nikolas Cruz in Court, April.11 Police: Treasure Coast High Coach Suspected of Sexual Misconduct Kills Himself
Comments