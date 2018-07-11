Trump administration misses deadline to reunite migrant families

The federal government missed Tuesday’s court-imposed deadline to reunite 102 children under the age of 5 separated from their parents.

As of Tuesday morning, only four children have been reunited with their parents.

In court, U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw, who imposed the July 10 deadline, told the government they needed to reunite 59 others by the end of the day, according to reports.

In just two weeks, the government must reunite thousands of migrant families.

The second deadline is quickly approaching as the Trump administration faces problems in successfully meeting the court-ordered deadlines.

