Trump administration misses deadline to reunite migrant families
By 850 WFTL
|
Jul 11, 2018 @ 5:03 PM

The federal government missed Tuesday’s court-imposed deadline to reunite 102 children under the age of 5 separated from their parents.

As of Tuesday morning, only four children have been reunited with their parents.

In court, U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw, who imposed the July 10 deadline, told the government they needed to reunite 59 others by the end of the day, according to reports.

In just two weeks, the government must reunite thousands of migrant families.

The second deadline is quickly approaching as the Trump administration faces problems in successfully meeting the court-ordered deadlines.

Click here to learn more. 

The post Trump administration misses deadline to reunite migrant families appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Supreme Court Nominee Racked Up Debt Buying Nationals Tickets Trump Is on His Way to Britain Decentralized 911 System Potentially Caused Fatal Delays in Parkland Shooting The News You Need To Know In A Minute 7/12/18 Porn Star Stormy Daniels Arrested in Ohio For Allowing Touching While Stripping Kanye West’s Yeezy Model Arrested for Stealing Dead Man’s Identity
Comments