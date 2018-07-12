Trump and First Lady Arrive in Britain

President Trump heads to Britain later today to begin a two-day working visit as tens of thousands of people are expected to fill the streets of London.

Trump will spend time in meetings with Prime Minister Theresa May, her cabinet ministers, and business leaders as well as visit with Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle.

In addition to large demonstrations to protest his visit, smaller ones are expected in more than a half-dozen cities across England, Scotland, and Ireland.

President Trump spoke in Brussels Thursday morning about the results of the NATO Summit. He says our allies are finally ponying up money for defense.

Trump held a press conference in Brussels this morning claiming NATO countries have agreed to his defense spending demands. Trump said some allies have agreed to increase defense spending to two-percent of their GDP “at a much faster clip,” but French President Macron says that’s not entirely true. Macron held his own press conference and said allies did not agree to increase spending beyond previous targets, but confirmed their intention to meet the goal of two-percent by 2024.

Macron also said that President Trump never at any moment, either in public or private, threatened to withdraw from NATO. Trump had said at his press conference that he had the authority to pull the U.S. out of NATO, but that the commitments he received during the summit made that unnecessary.

Trump says since he has been president the United States has taken in $8 trillion in value which is twice the size of the Chinese economy according to Trump.

After Trump meets the Prime Minister and the Queen, then it’s on to Finland to meet with Russian president Putin on Monday.

