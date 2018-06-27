Trump and Putin to hold summit, US National Security Advisor confirms

Wednesday, National Security Advisor for the United States, John Bolton, confirmed that a summit between the U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin will take place.

Additionally, Bolton said that more details surrounding the meeting would be announced, Thursday.

Trump also confirmed the meeting on Wednesday, telling reporters at the White House that it will be beneficial for U.S.-Russia relations, according to reports.

“It would look like we will probably be meeting sometime in the not too distant future,” Trump said. “I’ve said it from Day 1 getting along with Russia and with China and with everybody is a very good thing it is good for the world its good for us its good for everybody so we’ll probably be meeting sometime around my trip to Europe,” said Trump.

Bolton says the topic of Russian meddling amongst other issues will most likely be discussed.

The meeting is expected to take place sometime in mid-July.

