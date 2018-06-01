Trump Announces June 12 Summit with North Korea will Proceed

President Donald Trump announced from the White House today that the meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will go on as planned in June 12 in Singapore.

“I think it’ll be a process,” President Trump said of his meeting with top North Korean adviser Kim Yong Chol in the oval office. “But the relationships are building, and that’s a very positive thing.”

The president and the man he called ‘the second most powerful man in North Korea’ talked for nearly 90 minutes today.

Trump did not elaborate on the letter he received from Kim Jong Un other than to say it was ‘very nice.’

“I’ll tell you what: I look forward to the day when I can take the sanctions off of North Korea,” he said.

Chol was greeted by White House chief of staff John Kelly. This was the first visit to the White House by a North Korean official in 18 years – in 2000, an aide to Kim Jong Il, the current leader’s father, brought a letter to Bill Clinton.

