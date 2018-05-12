Trump approves disaster declaration for Hawaii volcano damage

Friday, President Trump issued a disaster declaration for Hawaii in the wake of the state deals with damage from a volcanic eruption on its largest island, Kilauea.

Wednesday, the governor of Hawaii, David Ige, signed a request for a presidential declaration stating in a news release that a larger-scale evacuation may be necessary as the eruption develops.

“As more fissures open and toxic gas exposure increases, the potential of a larger scale evacuation increases. A mass evacuation of the lower Puna District would be beyond current county and state capabilities, and would quickly overwhelm our collective resources,” said Gov. Ige, “Federal assistance would be necessary to enable us to successfully conduct such large-scale operations.”

On Friday evening, the White House announced that federal funding had been approved for local recovery efforts in the area affected by the Kilauea volcanic eruption and earthquakes that began early last month.

“Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further damage assessments,” said in a statement from the White House.

Furthermore, the White House’s statement said that head of Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Brock Long assigned deputy Federal Coordinating Officer Willie Nunn as FEMA’s top official for the state’s relief work.

According to reports, the Kilauea Volcano, which began erupting more than a week ago, has destroyed at least 36 structures so far including 27 homes and threatens to leave thousands homeless.

Additionally, the lava flowing from 15 different cracks/openings in the Volcano now covers more than 117 acres.

According to the US Geological Survey, Kilauea’s lava lake is on the verge of receding to groundwater levels at any point during the weekend which would trigger “violent steam-driven blasts” and now geologists say the conditions are set for a major eruption within that could happen within hours or days.

The Volcano is reportedly the youngest and most active on the Hawian Island.

The funds recently approved by the President will not only aid evacuation efforts but go towards costs for geologists and security personnel at roadblocks.

As a result, the state is suffering from a decline in tourism despite assurances that most of its other islands remain safe.

It is unclear if another explosion will be triggered over the weekend or how this will affect the state financially.

