Trump at the NATO Summit

President Trump isn’t wasting any time in Brussels and has already torn into Germany and NATO over their defense spending as the summit opens.

BREAKING: Ahead of Donald Trump’s arrival at the NATO summit, EU’s Tusk tells the U.S., ‘Please respect your allies, you don’t have that many’. https://t.co/FeLXy2hheC pic.twitter.com/OMUV02Ls3N — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) July 10, 2018

In addition to repeating his frequent criticism of Germany for not spending enough on defense, Trump said Germany is a captive of Russia.

He based that on Berlin’s deal for a pipeline that will bring in natural gas from Russia and said it means Germany is totally controlled by Russia.

Trump also said Washington has been protecting all the NATO countries of Europe for decades and that the U.S. is not going to put up with it.

Pres. Trump and first lady Melania Trump board Air Force One as they depart Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, en route to Brussels, Belgium, to meet with allies at the NATO summit. https://t.co/h0lAgis9T8 pic.twitter.com/fdwSuRn1Fw — ABC News (@ABC) July 10, 2018

