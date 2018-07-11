Trump at the NATO Summit
Jul 11, 2018 @ 7:03 AM

President Trump isn’t wasting any time in Brussels and has already torn into Germany and NATO over their defense spending as the summit opens.

In addition to repeating his frequent criticism of Germany for not spending enough on defense, Trump said Germany is a captive of Russia.
He based that on Berlin’s deal for a pipeline that will bring in natural gas from Russia and said it means Germany is totally controlled by Russia.
Trump also said Washington has been protecting all the NATO countries of Europe for decades and that the U.S. is not going to put up with it.

