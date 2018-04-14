Trump Attorney, Cohen ordered to attend court Monday

Long-time personal attorney to President Donald Trump, Michael Cohen, was ordered to hand over a list of Cohen’s law clients and proof of their relationship by 10 a.m. Monday.

Friday, U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood passed the order to Cohen’s attorneys to rule whether attorney-client privilege should protect materials seized from Cohen’s office by federal law enforcement agents last week.

Wood also said the list would be a public record because the identities of an attorney’s clients are not subject to attorney-client privilege unless the mere name itself would reveal the kind of advice sought or given.

In addition to disclosing his client list, the judge ordered the parties to return to court Monday for another hearing, where Cohen will have to be present.

Cohen did not appear in court Friday morning and has not been charged with a crime.

