Trump Calls EU, Russia and China “Foes” of the U.S.

President Trump is taking aim at several world powers as he prepares to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin this week.

During a TV interview at his golf club in Scotland, Trump said that he considers the European Union, Russia and China to be foes of the United States.

In a clip that aired on CBS News’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday, Trump said, “I think the European Union is a foe, what they do to us in trade. Now you wouldn’t think of the European Union, but they’re a foe.”

He added, “Russia is a foe in certain respects. China is a foe economically, certainly they are a foe. But that doesn’t mean they’re bad. It doesn’t mean anything. It means that they are competitive. They want to do well and we want to do well.”

When asked why he listed the European Union first, Trump clarified, “No, I look at them all. Look, EU is very difficult. … In a trade sense, they’ve really taken advantage of us and many of those countries are in NATO and they weren’t paying their bills(.)”

Heading to Helsinki, Finland – looking forward to meeting with President Putin tomorrow. Unfortunately, no matter how well I do at the Summit, if I was given the great city of Moscow as retribution for all of the sins and evils committed by Russia… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 15, 2018

Trump will meet with Putin in Helsinki, Finland on Monday, capping off his weeklong European tour of meetings and negotiations with the likes of NATO and the Queen Elizabeth II of England. The President arrived in Helsinki on Sunday.

