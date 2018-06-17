Trump calls out Schumer’s summit criticism on Twitter
By 850 WFTL
|
Jun 17, 2018 @ 3:03 PM

President Donald Trump started his Father’s Day by taking to Twitter to address Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s criticisms of last week’s denuclearization summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un:

In making the tweets, Trump was rebutting Schumer’s Wednesday speech on the Senate floor, in which Schumer argued, “The summit was more show than substance, what the Texans call ‘all cattle, no hat,’” changing the phrasing of the expression that says, “all hat and no cattle. Schumer added, “In past agreements with North Korea, the United States won far stronger language on denuclearization, and we won specific measures to ensure that North Korea was taking steps in that direction.”

After the historic summit in Singapore, the two leaders signed an agreement that commits the U.S. to “security guarantees” that remain unspecified, in exchange for Kim’s promise to denuclearize the Korean peninsula.

However, critics note the agreement did not mention the previous U.S. goal of “complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization,” and that it lacks specifics regarding the timeline.

At the summit, President Trump also announced that he was suspending multilateral military drills on the Korean Peninsula, a move that critics say was a concession on Trump’s part. However, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says that Trump’s move was based on the idea of “productive, good-faith negotiations being ongoing, and at the point it’s concluded that they’re not, the President’s commitment to not have those joint exercises take place will no longer be in effect. He was unambiguous about that.”

The post Trump calls out Schumer’s summit criticism on Twitter appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Local school districts purchase active shooter insurance Road to Change bus tour crosses U.S. in effort to mobilize young voters for gun control Sources: Trump associate and Russian national met in Miami to swap Clinton info for money Shooting at New Jersey Art Fest Injures 20, 1 Dead Long list of crimes for suspect who injured a Martin County Detective Brother of Parkland Shooting suing ankle monitor company
Comments