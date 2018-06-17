Trump calls out Schumer’s summit criticism on Twitter

President Donald Trump started his Father’s Day by taking to Twitter to address Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s criticisms of last week’s denuclearization summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un:

Chuck Schumer said “the Summit was what the Texans call all cattle and no hat.” Thank you Chuck, but are you sure you got that right? No more nuclear testing or rockets flying all over the place, blew up launch sites. Hostages already back, hero remains coming home & much more! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 17, 2018

Holding back the “war games” during the negotiations was my request because they are VERY EXPENSIVE and set a bad light during a good faith negotiation. Also, quite provocative. Can start up immediately if talks break down, which I hope will not happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 17, 2018

The denuclearization deal with North Korea is being praised and celebrated all over Asia. They are so happy! Over here, in our country, some people would rather see this historic deal fail than give Trump a win, even if it does save potentially millions & millions of lives! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 17, 2018

In making the tweets, Trump was rebutting Schumer’s Wednesday speech on the Senate floor, in which Schumer argued, “The summit was more show than substance, what the Texans call ‘all cattle, no hat,’” changing the phrasing of the expression that says, “all hat and no cattle. Schumer added, “In past agreements with North Korea, the United States won far stronger language on denuclearization, and we won specific measures to ensure that North Korea was taking steps in that direction.”

After the historic summit in Singapore, the two leaders signed an agreement that commits the U.S. to “security guarantees” that remain unspecified, in exchange for Kim’s promise to denuclearize the Korean peninsula.

However, critics note the agreement did not mention the previous U.S. goal of “complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization,” and that it lacks specifics regarding the timeline.

At the summit, President Trump also announced that he was suspending multilateral military drills on the Korean Peninsula, a move that critics say was a concession on Trump’s part. However, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says that Trump’s move was based on the idea of “productive, good-faith negotiations being ongoing, and at the point it’s concluded that they’re not, the President’s commitment to not have those joint exercises take place will no longer be in effect. He was unambiguous about that.”