Trump Cancels North Korea Summit

President Donald Trump informed North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that the planned June 12 summit in Singapore is now off in a letter released by the White House on Thursday Morning.

Citing the ‘anger and open hostility’ in recent statements about Vice President Mike Pence from the North Korean dictator Trump called off the meeting with the supreme leader but hopes that the two parties will meet at some point.

BREAKING: Pres. Trump writes letter to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, calling off proposed summit, “for the good of both parties, but to the detriment of the world.” https://t.co/UQa9Zt1QZg pic.twitter.com/RXU6mLPgoi — ABC News (@ABC) May 24, 2018

