Trump confirms CIA met with Kim Jong Un in North Korea

Wednesday, as the second day with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, ensues, President Trump confirmed via Twitter that CIA director, Mike Pompeo, met secretly with North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong Un.

Mike Pompeo met with Kim Jong Un in North Korea last week. Meeting went very smoothly and a good relationship was formed. Details of Summit are being worked out now. Denuclearization will be a great thing for World, but also for North Korea! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2018

The meeting was reportedly part of an effort to prepare for a historic meeting in the coming weeks between Trump and Kim.

Tuesday, Trump also confirmed that the U.S. has “started talking to North Korea directly, “at very high-levels.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un are set to meet on April. 27.

