Trump confirms U.S. will withdraw from Iran Nuclear Deal

Speaking at the White House today President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he is pulling the U.S. out of the Iran nuclear deal and reinstating sanctions against the Iranian regime.

The move comes over the objections of European officials who claim the move that would raise the risk of conflict in the Middle East upset America’s European allies and disrupt global oil

supplies.

“It is clear to me that we cannot prevent an Iranian nuclear bomb under the decaying and rotten structure of the current agreement,” Trump said Tuesday afternoon. “The Iran deal is defective at its core. If we do nothing, we know exactly what will happen.”

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action was entered into in 2015 under the Obama administration with the nations of the U.K., France, China, Russia, and Germany.

French President Macron said in a statement “”France, Germany, and the UK regret the U.S. decision to leave the JCPOA. The nuclear non-proliferation regime is at stake.”

Breaking News: President Trump will withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal, he told the French president, fulfilling a campaign vow but alienating European allies https://t.co/nVSxQIVnm2 — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 8, 2018

