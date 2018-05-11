Trump Considers Local Politician and Wounded Vet for Top VA Job

A Florida Congressman and distinguished wounded veteran is being considered for the coveted job of Veterans Affairs Secretary.

Reports say President Trump is considering giving the job to Rep. Sgt. Brian Mast of Florida District 18, who was elected to the US Congress in 2016.

He would potentially replace David Shulkin, who was fired in March from the agency of 360,000 employees who serve nine-million veterans.

Mast is known for being the first member of Congress to open a satellite office for veterans in a VA facility, at the agency’s medical center in West Palm Beach.

He lost both of his legs in an IED blast while serving in Afghanistan eight years ago.

The 37-year-old has supported Trump on many issues in Congress, including the assault-weapons ban that came about after the Parkland shooting.

However, VA officials have stated to some groups that the agency, which faces a budget shortfall in the Veterans Choice program as well as a reorganization of its electronic medical records – a project that would cost billions – might have to go without a permanent leader for another three months as President Trump considers multiple candidates. White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson dropped his nomination for the job in April.

The House will vote next week on whether to expand the private-sector Veterans Choice program, giving veterans greater freedom to go outside the VA system for healthcare and potentially filling the budget shortfall.

