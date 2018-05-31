Trump considers pardoning Martha Stewart & Rod Blagojevich

Thursday, President Donald Trump told reporters that he is considering pardoning Martha Stewart and commuting former Governor of Illinois Rod Blagojevich’s sentence.

Stewart spent 5-months in prison and was convicted of false statements, conspiracy, her case was brought by James Comey.

Blagojevich has been imprisoned since 2012 and was convicted of corruption, and sentenced to 14 years in prison, a prosecutor appointed by Comey conducted his case.

In recent weeks the President has granted pardons to conservative author and filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza and the late boxer Jack Johnson.

Trump’s comments come as his attorney; Rudy Giuliani has taken to comparing the dilemma Trump faces about whether he should testify before the special counsel Robert Mueller to Stewart’s prosecution.

According to reports, both cases have significant connections to the special counsel’s investigation that has hung over Trump for over a year.

Additionally, both were featured with Trump on NBC’s hit show “The Apprentice.”

