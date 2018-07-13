Trump Criticizes the British Prime Minister, “Trump Baby” Balloon

During an interview with The Sun, President Trump criticized London Mayor Sadiq Khan, saying he’s soft on terrorism and has done a terrible job.

Khan is a Muslim who has criticized Trump’s ban on travel to the U.S. from several mostly-Muslim countries.

Trump was also critical of Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit policy, saying a compromise with the European Union would kill a U.S.-UK trade deal.

President Trump also says the Trump Baby balloon is making him feel unwelcome in London.

