Trump Finally Meets with “Kim”
By 850 WFTL
|
May 31, 2018 @ 8:03 AM

President Donald Trump says he had a “great meeting” with Kim Kardashian West.

Trump had criticized the size of the KUWTK star’s butt in the past, but that did not come up yesterday.

Instead, the reality TV star met Trump at the White House to discuss a pardon for Alice Marie Johnson, who has been in prison for over 20 years on non-violent drug charges.

They also talked about prison reform and sentencing. After the meeting, Trump tweeted a picture of Kim K. in the Oval Office with him.

