Trump Finally Meets with “Kim”

President Donald Trump says he had a “great meeting” with Kim Kardashian West.

Trump had criticized the size of the KUWTK star’s butt in the past, but that did not come up yesterday.

Instead, the reality TV star met Trump at the White House to discuss a pardon for Alice Marie Johnson, who has been in prison for over 20 years on non-violent drug charges.

They also talked about prison reform and sentencing. After the meeting, Trump tweeted a picture of Kim K. in the Oval Office with him.

President Trump and Kim Kardashian West met at the White House to discuss prison reform. The entrepreneur and reality television star has advocated for a pardon for a low-level drug offender named Alice Marie Johnson. https://t.co/NWn0dCZPzj pic.twitter.com/vZNXrYmL8Q — CNN (@CNN) May 31, 2018

Tomorrow’s cover: Kim Kardashian visits the White House to discuss prison reform with President Trump https://t.co/1N3bNkVmK7 pic.twitter.com/yPaL93Tyhe — New York Post (@nypost) May 30, 2018

