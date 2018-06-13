Trump Finally To Receive DOJ Inspector General’s Report on Agency Handling of Clinton E-Mails

Conservatives on Capitol Hill anxiously awaiting the release of the DOJ inspector general’s report on the agency’s handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s Private email server tomorrow.

President Trump, however, will reportedly get a chance to see the report today.

This is a big mistake and a very bad precedent. It guarantees that @POTUS will politicize and weaponize the OIG report before it is released. It’s bad for DOJ, OIG, and the country. https://t.co/bChg9WP7LT — Michael R. Bromwich (@mrbromwich) June 13, 2018

Congress will likely not see the document until shortly before it is made public. It was an internal referral from Inspector General Michael Horowitz that exposed former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe’s alleged leaking to the media and the public exposure of text messages between FBI agent Peter Strzok and FBI lawyer Lisa Page critical of Trump.

Meanwhile, fired former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is filing suit against the Bureau and the Justice Department for refusing to turn over documents dealing with his termination. McCabe was fired just before his planned retirement last March.

