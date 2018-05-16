Trump financial disclosure form includes payment to Michael Cohen

Donald Trump’s recently filed financial disclosure form includes confirmation that the President did, in fact, reimburse his personal attorney Michael Cohen last year for unspecified “expenses.”

The document did not specify what the payments were for, but many speculate it is the $130,000 hush money paid to Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election.

Locate the payment at the bottom of page 45 in the disclosure form.

Rudy Guiliani who is a member of Trump’s legal team publicly, acknowledged the payment earlier this month by telling Sean Hannity that Trump reimbursed Cohen for the $130,000 he paid to Daniels in exchange for her silence about an alleged sexual encounter with Trump in 2006.

Trump reportedly submitted the document on Tuesday, which was the deadline for administration employees to file their financial reports and the agency made it public after reviewing the form on Wednesday.

In the document, the President’s representatives noted that revealing the payments made to Cohen was not required by law, but they were listing them “in the interest of transparency.”

The line in the new report wrote:

“In the interest of transparency, while not required to be disclosed as ‘reportable liabilities’ on Part 8, in 2016 expenses were incurred by one of Donald J. Trump’s attorneys, Michael Cohen. Mr. Cohen sought reimbursement of those expenses and Mr. Trump fully reimbursed Mr. Cohen in 2017. The category of value would be $100,001 – $250,000 and the interest rate would be zero.”

Despite this revelation, President Trump admittedly denies the affair and in response to Guiliani’s interview earlier this month emphasized that the money was meant to “stop false allegations.”

