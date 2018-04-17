Trump Hosts Japanese Prime Minister at Mar-a-Lago

President Trump and first lady Melania will meet with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife, Akie Abeat Mar-a-Lago today and tomorrow.

Trade and North Korea will top the agenda during the two-day summit, but there is no golfing planned this time.

The two leaders bonded over their love of golf.

Abe gave the president a $3,000 golden club as a congratulatory present after his election win.

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe gifted Donald Trump with a tailor made $3,755 gold golf club after their meeting last week pic.twitter.com/eqKZZARCJw — Jewel 92 (@Jewel_92) November 23, 2016

The President and Prime Minister hit the links together last year in Florida and again in Japan.

Here are the reasons why Trump and Abe need this week’s summit at Mar-a-Lago to go well | @CNNOpinion by Jeffrey Hornung https://t.co/d5uqTKJxq2 pic.twitter.com/r1vsFsMbxL — CNN (@CNN) April 17, 2018

Abe is expected to press Mr Trump to keep up maximum pressure on Kim.

President Trump has had more interactions the Prime Minister Abe than any other world leader – a half dozen meetings and nearly two dozen phone calls.

Trump plans to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un later this spring.

Possible dates and locations are still being worked out.

This week’s visit is president’s 17th to Mar-a-Lago since his inauguration on Jan. 20, 2017.

