Trump in Palm Beach: Hangs Out with Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Officers Before Leaving

President Trump took a few moments to pose and take pics with Palm Beach County Sheriff Officers on the tarmac at Palm Beach International Airport earlier this afternoon before leaving on Air Force One. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s motorcycle officers patrols the motorcade route when the president travels to and from Palm Beach International Airport and Trump International Golf Club.

Afterwards, while on his way to Washington, Trump tweeted a photo expressing accolades to the officers, saying “Thank you to the incredible Law Enforcement Officers from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. They keep us safe and are very cool about it!”

Thank you to the incredible Law Enforcement Officers from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. They keep us safe and are very cool about it! pic.twitter.com/NlhxpPwmzT — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 22, 2018

The President arrived in Palm Beach on Monday, April 16th. The six-day visit brought a myriad of high-profile guests, including Vice President Mike Pence and wife Karen and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and wife Akie.

