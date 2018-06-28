Trump Jr. Thinks Judge Pirro Good Fit For SCOTUS

President Trump’s son, Donald Trump Junior thinks Fox News host Jeanine Pirro would be “pretty awesome” to replace retiring jurist Anthony Kennedy on the Supreme Court.

He tweeted about Pirro Wednesday in response to someone’s suggestion that she join the highest court in the land.

Justice Kennedy retiring – great opportunity to make America great again! — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) June 27, 2018

President Trump has to pick a replacement for Justice Anthony Kennedy, who announced his retirement from the bench yesterday.

Pirro has reportedly expressed interest in the past in becoming Attorney General to replace Jeff Sessions.

Other “suggestions”

“Judge” Jeanine Pirro

“Judge” Andrew Napolitano

Judge Judy

Judge Mathis

Aaron Judge

Judge Dredd

A 1969 Pontiac GTO Judge

Rudy Giuliani

Alan Dershowitz

Ted Cruz

