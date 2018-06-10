President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un arrived in Singapore on Sunday, ahead of their historic summit scheduled for this Tuesday.

Kim told Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, “The entire world is watching the historic summit between (North Korea) and the United States of America, and thanks to your sincere efforts … we were able to complete the preparations for the historic summit.”

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has arrived in Singapore ahead of a summit with President Trump.https://t.co/pFuSsySV1i — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) June 10, 2018

The North has experienced severe economic and diplomatic sanctions while trying to build its nuclear as well as ballistic missile arsenals.

For that reason, Trump believes the effort to get North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons may need more than one meeting, although he told reporters awaiting him at the airport in Singapore that he feels “very good” about the summit.

I am on my way to Singapore where we have a chance to achieve a truly wonderful result for North Korea and the World. It will certainly be an exciting day and I know that Kim Jong-un will work very hard to do something that has rarely been done before… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2018

Kim’s regime has said it would only eliminate its nuclear arsenal if the United States provides “reliable” security assurance, among other benefits.

This week’s summit will be the first between a North Korean leader and a sitting U.S. president.

The post Trump, Kim Jong-un arrive in Singapore for historic summit appeared first on 850 WFTL.