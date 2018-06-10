Trump, Kim Jong-un arrive in Singapore for historic summit
Jun 10, 2018 @ 12:03 PM

President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un arrived in Singapore on Sunday, ahead of their historic summit scheduled for this Tuesday.

Kim told Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, “The entire world is watching the historic summit between (North Korea) and the United States of America, and thanks to your sincere efforts … we were able to complete the preparations for the historic summit.”

The North has experienced severe economic and diplomatic sanctions while trying to build its nuclear as well as ballistic missile arsenals.

For that reason, Trump believes the effort to get North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons may need more than one meeting, although he told reporters awaiting him at the airport in Singapore that he feels “very good” about the summit.

Kim’s regime has said it would only eliminate its nuclear arsenal if the United States provides “reliable” security assurance, among other benefits.

This week’s summit will be the first between a North Korean leader and a sitting U.S. president.

