Trump, Kim Jong Un Sign ‘Comprehensive’ Document in which North Korea Agrees to ‘Complete Denuclearization’

President Donald Trump says his historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was honest, direct and productive. At a news briefing in Singapore today, Trump expressed confidence that a joint declaration with Kim will lead to complete denuclearization. He called it very comprehensive.

.@POTUS and Kim Jong Un sign ‘comprehensive’ document in which North Korea agrees to ‘complete denuclearization’ pic.twitter.com/ZxHW8gxfeJ — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 12, 2018



President Trump says the U.S. will stop conducting war games with South Korea. After an historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un today, Trump said he would like to eventually bring U.S. troops home from South Korea. There are more than 30-thousand U.S. troops in South Korea. North Korea has long been angry about the joint military operations between the U.S. and South Korea, viewing them as preparation for an invasion. In a news briefing, Trump said the joint exercises are very expensive and “provocative.”

Meantime, Trump called Kim very smart and talented. He said the topic of human rights violations in North Korea came up during the talks but he did not elaborate. Trump expressed confidence that a joint declaration with Kim will lead to “complete denuclearization.” He called it very comprehensive and said sanctions will remain in effect. Trump noted that the past does not have to define the future and said longtime adversaries can become friends.

